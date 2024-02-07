Factory Theatre Auditions For Musical

The Factory Theatre in Greenville is presenting the musical “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” this spring and auditions are being held this month.

Greenville University students and community members ages 16 and older are invited. Auditions will be February 12 and 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the theatre, located at 400 East Harris Avenue in Greenville. The theatre is not ADA accessible.

Those interested can access the audition appointment link: https://calendly.com/factorytheatre-gu/you-re-a-good-man-charlie-brown-auditions?month=2024-02

If no audition times are available when signing up, email factorytheatre@greenville.edu to let the casting team know what time you would like to audition. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Those auditioning should prepare a song to display vocal range, must read cold from a script, and learn a simple dance to demonstrate movement ability and the ability to follow directions.

Additional casting information can be found on The Factory Theatre at Greenville University Facebook page.

The production team is also seeking individuals for backstage crew roles, makeup and hair artists, costumers, props, sound, lights and more.

“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be performed at The Factory Theatre April 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28.