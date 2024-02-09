Farm Credit Offers Community Improvement Grants

4-H clubs and FFA chapters are invited to apply for a $500 Community Improvement Grant from Farm Credit Illinois.

Fifty grants will be awarded to assist youths in bringing positive change to their community through a project. Clubs should choose something that delivers tangible value where the outcome is visible.

Farm Credit encourages collaboration with other local organizations to develop and complete the improvement project.

The application time frame is open until February 29. Access FarmCreditIL.com online for an application.

Questions or requests for additional information can be sent to ask@farmcreditIL.com.