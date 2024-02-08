Farm Credit Scholarships Available

Farm Credit Illinois is accepting applications until February 29 for its annual agriculture student scholarships.

High school seniors pursuing an ag-related curricula or trade in a college or vocational school next fall, in pursuit of a career on the farm or in the industry, are invited to apply for a $2,500 Farm Credit Illinois Agriculture Scholarship.

Applicants must reside in, or immediate family must farm in, one of 60 central and southern Illinois counties served by Farm Credit Illinois.

Recipients will receive $1,250 for the fall 2024 semester and the same amount for the fall 2026 semester.

Online scholarship applications are available at FarmCreditIL.com.