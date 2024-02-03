FCA Banquet To Feature Spezio

St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans fondly remember their team won the 2006 World Series.

One of the players, Scott Spezio, was an important member of the squad and was also well known for his bright red “soul patch” above his chin.

Spezio is coming to Greenville on Saturday, February 24 as the guest speaker at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes fundraising banquet.

Phil Reedy, FCA area representative, talked to WGEL’s Jeff Leidel about the event. He said the “Night of Champions” banquet will be in the Whitlock Music Center on the Greenville University campus from 3 to 5 PM. Spezio and other athletes will share their testimonies and coffee and desserts will be served. There is no fee to attend and it’s open to the public.

To sponsor a table and/or reserve a seat contact Phil Reedy at 618-946-4224 or email preedy@fca.org.