FNB Community Bank Offers Scholarship Opportunity

The FNB Community Bank advises area high school senior students that there is a state-wide essay competition which can lead to scholarships.

It is part of a program sponsored by Illinois community banks and the CBAI Foundation of Community Banking.

A monetary award of $1,000 for up to four years of higher education will be given to the author of the best essay submitted to the CBAI Foundation. Other financial awards are also offered.

The same essays sent to the state competition will be judged locally with The FNB Community Bank giving $500 to its top three applicants.

The bank is working with high school in Mulberry Grove, Greenville, Ramsey, Patoka, South Central, Vandalia, Brownstown, and St. Elmo to invite seniors to submit a one-page essay on the theme “What is a community bank and how does it affect the economy?”

Essays must be submitted by February 26. For more information go online to TheFNB.com.