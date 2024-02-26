FNB Marketing Director Hired

The FNB Community Bank has hired Christian DiBerardino as its marketing director.

Steve Henna, The FNB president and CEO, said Christian’s previous marketing experience and knowledge will make him a very valuable asset to our team.

DiBerardino graduated in 2018 at McKendree University with degrees in sports management and marketing.  After playing professional golf three years, he took a  job at rEvolution Marketing, a sports marketing agency in Chicago.

After four and a half years as an agency marketing professional,  DiBarardino said he hopes to make the team and community proud by building relationships and implementing strategies to further grow The FNB.

 

