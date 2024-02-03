GFPD Answered 283 Alarms In 2023

The year 2023 was another busy one for the Greenville Fire Protection District.

For the second straight year, firefighters responded to over 280 calls. Last year, there were 283 alarms, only three below the 2022 total.

Inside the Greenville Fire District last year, there were 10 structure fires, six vehicle fires, 11 grass and brush fires and six trash fires.

The department made 17 rescue calls and was on standby on 36 occasions. Nine calls were to check carbon monoxide alarms and there were 10 alarms for spills and leaks,

Sixty-seven calls were for some type of system activation. A total of 17 calls were labeled good intent. These were cases when members of the public reported a fire or other situation, and it ended up the department was not needed.

Greenville District firefighters provided mutual aid to other districts 28 times. The district received mutual aid 31 times.

July was by far the busiest month as Greenville firemen received 47 calls. The next highest was 28 in May. The fewest calls, 16, occurred in the months of June and October.

The most alarms by day were 65 on Sundays.

Officers in the department for 2023 were Dennis Wise as fire chief, Jim Sutton and Brad Kessinger as assistant chiefs, Nick Blackburn, Evan Sutton and Robert Neer as training officers, Robbie Wise, Bobby Stief, Bill Smith and Glen Marti as captains, Travis Neer as safety officer and Brad Kessinger as fire prevention officer.

The Greenville Fire Association is led by Jason Klein as president, Robert Neer, vice president; and Matt Wernle, secretary/treasurer.

The Greenville Fire Protection District Board of Trustees for 2023 included Kevin Thacker as president, Jeff Benson as treasurer, Larry Suess as assistant treasurer, Jeff Gray as secretary, and Brad Nicoson.