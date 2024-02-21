Given State Prison Sentence In Bond County Case

Khaliq R. Snow, age 29 0f Greenville, was recently sentenced to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections in a Bond County criminal case.

Snow was given six years in state prison on a charge of criminal sexual assault, which occurred August 23 of last year. Three other counts of criminal sexual assault were dismissed by the state under the plea agreement.

In addition, Snow pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, which happed August 28, 22023. He was sentenced to 24 months probation, which will run consecutively to his IDOC time. A second charge of aggravated battery was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.