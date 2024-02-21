Globe Theatre Building For Sale Or Lease

The Globe Theatre in downtown Greenville has been closed since March of 2020.

Last November, the Greenville City Council approved a revolving loan for The Globe owner Dave Willey as an incentive to reopen the theatre.

This week, Willey posted on Facebook that The Globe Theatre is officially on the market for sale or lease.

WGEL contacted Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp about this. She said the council passed the loan agreement, but never dispersed any money to Willey. She added that while there was an agreement, Willey never signed the loan papers.

The loan deal will not automatically carry over to a new owner, Hollenkamp stated. She added each deal would have to stand on its own merit, but the city would be in favor of helping a new owner.

The city manager said that since the Facebook post, there have been several calls about the theatre to city officials.

The Globe Theatre opened in November of 2000 and closed in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

The loan agreement the council approved was for $149,646 over a five-year period at one percent with a portion forgiven every year, leaving the owner a total of $19,200 to pay.

The city announced at the time this would keep the theatre open for five years, or the city would get the loan money back if it did not reopen or it was sold.

As City Manager Hollenkamp told WGEL, this will not apply now since no money was ever dispersed.

Willey said in his Facebook post, The Globe has been a family commitment, and two decades later they have decided it’s time for another family to turn on the marquee lights and bring movies back to the community.