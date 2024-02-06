Goldsmith Joins State Museum Board

John Goldsmith of Greenville, the founder and curator of the DeMoulin Museum, has been elected to the board of a state organization.

Goldsmith was recently elected to a three-year term on the Illinois Association of Museums’ board of directors.

The association’s mission is to provide advocacy, promote best practices, and foster the exchange of ideas for the museum community in Illinois. The board consists of representatives from museum groups and historical groups across the State of Illinois.

Goldsmith said he is honored to be selected to the IAM board and looks forward to bringing the perspective of a small, volunteer-operated museum. He noted there’s much that can be shared as a network of museums to benefit each other.

The DeMoulin Museum, at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville, was founded in 2010.