Greenville Man Sentenced To IDOC

Marcus M. Walker, age 39, of Greenville, was recently sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court on drug-related offenses.

He was given 60 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections on a charge of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. That offense occurred September 13, 2023.

The defendant was also resentenced for violation of an order of probation in two separate cases.

Walker was given 48 months in state prison for January 5, 2023, unlawful methamphetamine possession charge, and another 42 months in IDOC on February 2022 offenses of unlawful methamphetamine possession and obstructing justice.