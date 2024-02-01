Greenville Receives Grant For Buzzard Bay

The City of Greenville received good news this week from the State of Illinois.

Greenville had been awarded a $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition Development or OSLAD grant. The funds will be used for additions and improvements at the city’s Buzzard Bay, located north of Greenville along Red Ball Trail at Governor Bond Lake,

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said the city heard the news Tuesday via a call to Greenville Mayor George Barber from State Rep. Charlie Meier and a call from the governor’s office.

The city manager provided information regarding the use of the grant funds. She said there are twelve items, but the main ones include upgrading the existing bathhouse and a pavilion with another bathhouse attached to it. The pavilion could be rented out for parties. She said the great part about this grant is that it’s “non-matching” and she doesn’t expect any money to come out of the city’s coffers.

The city did some work at the campground this past year, creating an ADA campsite and pouring a ramp to the ADA dock.

Hollenkamp said the next step is for the city to obtain construction drawings and seek bids.

She advised the city must have the official notice of grant award letter in hand from the state before it can do any work that would be reimbursable by the grant.