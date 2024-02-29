Greenville Spring Leaf Vacuuming And Composting Options

Each spring, the City of Greenville’s leaf vacuuming program is in operation for about a month.

It has been announced the program will begin on Monday, March 18 and extend through Friday, April 12, weather permitting.

Residents can rake their leaves to the edge of the curb or edge of the road, so the leaves can be reached by the vacuum unit.

Piles should be no taller than three feet, and should not contain sticks, brush or other debris.

The city composts the leaves, then offers them back to residents.

People can also bag leaves and set them along the curb. The city will pick up the bags throughout the week, as the schedule allows.

Free compost will also be ready for distribution to Greenville residents in early April. The city has announced the compost can be obtained at the public works location, 1307 South Fourth Street, starting Wednesday, April 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Public works employees will help load compost on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon until it runs out.