Hemker Headed To District 4 Public Speaking Competition

On Wednesday, January 24, Allison Hemker and Claire Mollet from the Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter competed in Section 19 Public Speaking at Cowden-Herrick High School. The students were required to recite The FFA Creed by E.M. Tiffany and be knowledgeable about the important piece of writing in order to properly answer questions about its significance in life and the world of agriculture.

Allison Hemker placed 2nd in the contest and will advance to the District 4 Public speaking competition in Monticello.