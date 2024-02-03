Henderson, Williams January Parker Students Of The Month

Two senior students at Greenville High School have been honored with the Arlen Parker Comets Student-Athlete Award for January.

They are Shayna Henderson and Aidan Williams.

Shayna plays basketball and soccer and has a 3.634 grade point average. She is the daughter of Clark Henderson and Erica Chambers.

Aiden plays soccer and has a 3.562 grade point average. He is the son of Liz Williams-Provost and Kevin Provost.

The student-athletes were presented special sweatshirts by Mike Ennen, president of Bradford National Bank, which is a sponsor of the award.

The Greenville High School Athletic Department also presents a monthly Comets’ Friends Award.

The January recipient is the St. Louis Cardinals.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat said the Cardinals were selected because they’ve been the number one sponsor of the I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic for ten years. He said the Cardinals have helped elevate the event.

The 21st annual I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic was held January 20 and 21. All proceeds benefit the Greenville High School baseball program.