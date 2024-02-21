High School Scholastic Team Hosts Mason Sectional

Despite losing only one of their five games, and by just 10 points, the Greenville Comets scholastic bowl team placed third out of six teams in the Illinois Masonic Academic Bowl Sectional on Saturday.

Greenville High served as host of the event.

The Comets started the day defeating Vandalia 270-160, and edging Columbia 240-220. In the third round, GHS lost a close game to Mater Dei 230-220, then defeated Breese Central 270-180 and Belleville Althoff 260-120.

Three schools, Mater Dei, Columbia, and Greenville had 4-1 records, so two tiebreaker provisions had to be used to determine final places. That led to Columbia in first, Mater Dei second and Greenville third.

Playing for the Comets were captain Camden Walker, William Mann, Eli Ennen, Emma Haller, Rydia Kennedy, Grace Leonard, Kayda McNeely, Kaitlynn Washburn, and Jesse Zhu.

The GHS team was sponsored by the Highland Masonic Lodge, and refreshments at the sectional were provided by the Greenville Masonic Lodge.

Masons from both lodges were in attendance as official score keepers and timers. In addition, there were many representatives from lodges sponsoring other school teams.

GHS Scholar Bowl Coach Ryan D’Arcy directed the tournament. He was assisted by Greenville High Teacher Miranda Smith. Serving as moderators were Susan Corbus, Sean Courty, and Katie Peppler.