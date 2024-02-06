Holy Family Groundhog Day Event

Friday was Groundhog Day and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville observed it in a unique way.

The resident groundhog was officially named and employees took part in the observance.

Kelly Sager, Holy Family Hospital president and CEO, talked about the fun event. She noted that due to the location of the hospital, they have a lot of wildlife around the facility, including a groundhog that has been living in the same area for a long time. Patients have a direct line of site to the groundhog. Some hospital staff members had the idea to name the groundhog and they accepted submissions, voted, and settled on Sunny Sir Digsalot. They had T-shirts made, enjoyed snacks, and announced they’ll post a sign in the area, noting that Sunny lives there.

Refreshments of hot chocolate and ice cream were available.

Sager said the name of the local groundhog will be placed on display with a notation whether or not it will be an early spring.

Sunny Sir Digsalot could not be found Friday morning, although he was sighted on Thursday, so he was not pressed into service to make the winter-spring prediction.

Punxsutawney Phil did make his prediction and it was for an early spring.