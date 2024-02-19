HSHS Home Care Collecting For Weekend Backpack Program

In recognition of February being National Canned Food Month, HSHS Home Care is holding their annual “Cram the Car” food drive this month for the Bond County Weekend Backpack Program to help those struggling with food insecurity.

Community members are invited to “cram” a Home Care car by donating non-perishable items. On Thursday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a HSHS Home Care branded car will be parked on the HSHS Holy Family Hospital campus in the circle drive by the main entrance accepting donations of items or monetary contributions.

Valerie Engelbart, volunteer/bereavement services supervisor for HSHS Home Care, shared, “Our HSHS Mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality Franciscan health care ministry. In this tradition, we are privileged that patients and families trust us with their care and the care of their loved ones,” she said. “We place our patients at the center of all we do, including remaining committed to the communities where they live and where we serve. That is why we conduct outreach events like our ‘Cram the Car” to provide for the needs of the community.”

The Bond County Weekend Backpack Program could use non-perishable food items, preferably easy to open and prepare, individual-serving items, such as:

Individual pudding cups

Individual applesauce cups

Cereal bars

Granola bars

Meat sticks

Trail mix

Macaroni and cheese cups

Microwavable soup cups

Vienna sausages

Individual chicken salad

Individual tuna salad

Juice boxes

Mini water bottles

When donating, please check the expiration date of items and avoid donating expired goods.

For more information about the drive, contact Valerie Engelbart, volunteer/bereavement services supervisor for HSHS Home Care, at 217-685-0702 or email Valerie.Engelbart@hshs.org. To find out more about services offered by HSHS Home Care, visit www.hshshomecare.org.