ISP Squad Car Struck By Driver On I-70

On February 16, 2024, at approximately 5:41 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP trooper’s squad car that was hit by a motorist who failed to move over on Interstate 70 eastbound just west of milepost 151 in Clark County.

On the above date and time, an ISP Troop 9 trooper’s fully marked squad car was stationary on the right shoulder with its emergency lights activated. The trooper was outside of their vehicle investigating a separate weather-related crash. A red Ford approaching the area, failed to move over, and struck the rear of the ISP squad car. No injuries were reported. The driver of the Ford, 32-year-old Tiffany Paige Henderson of Florissant, MO, was charged with Move Over Law- Failure to Yield to Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, and Driving While License Suspended.

In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d