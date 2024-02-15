ISP Troop 9 Announces Special Patrol Efforts For March

Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 9 Commander, Captain Nathan Douglas, announces several special enforcement programs during the month of March.

There will be Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Effingham County, allowing ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes.

They will also conduct Roadside Safety Checks in Effingham County during March. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public.

Nighttime Enforcement patrols will be conducted in Effingham and Marion Counties to allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

And the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Fayette County during March. These patrols allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.

For more on the Illinois State Police, you can give isp.illinois.gov or find your local troop on Facebook.