Junior High Scholastic Bowl Team Adds Victories

The varsity Greenville Junior High scholastic bowl team recorded recent victories over Highland and Ramsey to improve its IESA record to 8-2.

Going up against a talented Highland squad, the Blue Jays survived by scores of 260 to 215, and 265 to 165.

Coach Susan Corbus said that in both games, the Blue Jays built significant leads in the first halves, but Highland came charging back to get within 15 points.

Natalie Goggin led the Jays in toss-ups with eight in the two games. Wynn Wilson and Eli Sears each answered six toss-ups correctly, and Kilihan Horihan made a quick, successful buzz on a Thomas Jefferson toss-up to start the second match.

The Jays also beat Ramsey last week. Coach Corbus reported the Greenville squad won both games handily by scores of 310 to 75, and 280 to 30.

Wilson and Sears each answered nine toss-ups, Goggin recorded seven, and Horihan and Kellan Boudouris, one apiece.

The junior varsity Blue Jays were handed their first IESA losses of the season by Highland. Game scores were 125 to 100, and 200 to 70.

Esaiah Golovay led Greenville with four correct toss-ups. Vera D’Arcy and Alyvia Davis had two each, and Titus Jefferson, Cecilia Graham and Ian Walker had one apiece.

The JV Jays’ IESA record, after the Highland match, was 6-2.

Both teams host Lincolnwood on Thursday.