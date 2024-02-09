KC Professor Writes HVAC Manual

Kaskaskia College Professor Mark Kohnen has created a new heating, venting and air conditioning lab manual to promote learning in college and the industry.

Kohnen, a certified master HVAC educator, has written the 22nd edition of the Modern Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Lab Manual, published by the Goodheart-Wilcox Company.

The manual is designed to align with the textbook chapters, and uses the same verbiage throughout, making it easier for students to understand. It features over 100 labs in the paper version and over 200 labs in the electronic version that students can access in their Learning Management System.

Kohnen has over 30 years of experience in the HVAC industry. He has worked at Kohnen Air Conditioning and Heating in Germantown for 27 years and began teaching at Kaskaskia College in 2012.

In addition to being a HVAC professor, Kohnen also serves as an OSHA instructor in Construction Industry Safety and Health at KC.