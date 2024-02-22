Kingsbury Park District Hires Auditor

The Kingsbury Park District board took action this month to secure a firm to conduct the district audit.

The board was told by Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein that the quest for an auditor has been difficult. He reported he contacted 15 accounting firms and nine declined. He was still waiting to hear from some of the others when the board met February 12.

He recommended to the board that the firm offer from Schlosser and Company of Alton/Edwardsville be accepted.

The boarded approved the company to do the audit at a price not to exceed $11,000. The motion passed 4-1. Barb Smith, Greg Sanders, BJ Scheck, and Joellen Vohlken approved it and Lynn Ulmer voted no.

It was mentioned the last complete audit in 2016 cost $7,145. Sauerwein said the audit is necessary due to the amount of money the district received during its fiscal year. The income includes state grant money for improvements and additions at Wait Park.