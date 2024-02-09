Library Friends Hosting Hobby Night

The Friends of the Greenville Public Library will host its first “Hobby Night” on Thursday, February 16 at 7 p.m.

The free event will be at the Bradford National Bank Community Room.

Barbara Dyar of Greenville will share her long-time hobby of Scherenschnitte, which is the German art of scissor paper cutting. She has created a variety of pictures, as well as 3-D paper ornaments, and will display them in her presentation.

Jo Keillor, Greenville Public Library director, will also share some books from the library.