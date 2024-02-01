Meier On New Estate Tax Legislation

On Wednesday, the Illinois Farm Bureau unveiled new legislation aimed at improving the Illinois Estate Tax.

House Bill 4600, named the Family Farms Preservation Act, is designed to protect the heritage of family farmers by updating the Illinois Estate Tax code.

State Representative Charlie Meier, who was in attendance at the press conference, said the estate tax has devastated family farms for decades as these farms are often sold to pay the inheritance tax. Click below to hear his comments:

Meier serves as the Republican Spokesperson on the House Agriculture & Conservation Committee.