Missing Ramsey Man Found Deceased

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has released an update on the search for a man reported missing from his home northwest of Ramsey.

83 year old Austin Sanders was last seen by a neighbor on Saturday afternoon. Several agencies from the region conducted a multi-hour search for Sanders, who was found deceased in creek bed at the bottom of a steep embankment approximately ¾ miles west of his home.

Sanders was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner’s office reports this appears to be an accidental death and no foul play is suspected.