New Ameren Trailers Going To Power Outage Areas

Ameren announces it has obtained new equipment with the goal of improving power restoration for customers after major storms.

Two specially-designed mobile command center trailers have been added to the company’s fleet to coordinate crews and materials after storms.

These trailers will be moved to areas with major storm damage. They can be pulled by an Ameren utility truck, are climate controlled, and equipped with high-speed Internet access, computer work stations, a generator, technology for viewing real-time drone footage of storm damage, and an awning to provide outside cover.

Ryan Arnold, Ameren vice president of energy delivery, said the mobile command centers trailers will give the company a single point of contact for crews. They can be deployed quickly, and can be set up and fully operational in minutes.

Ameren also plans to take its mobile command center trailers on the road should the company be called upon by the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group to assist a power company from another state.