Optimist Oratorical Contest Results

The Greenville Optimist Club sponsored the local Optimist International Oratorical Contest on February 22 at Greenville Junior High School.

Finishing with the gold award was Amelia Obermark, Milan Hustedde earned the silver award and Aubrey Wall received the bronze award.

Obermark and Hustedde advance to the Southern Regional Oratorical Contest in Taylorville on March 23. The top regional finishers move on to the District Contest.

Other participants in the Greenville contest were Autumn Loehr, Bethany Hamilton, Elana Dothager Dothager and Jackson Swalley.

The students gave speeches on the topic, “How To Change The World With Optimism.”

Judges were Kyra Wells, Erin Smith and Taylor Weiss, and Don Dillon was timekeeper and alternate judge.

Optimist Member Donald Reed emceed the contest, while other Optimist members provided support for registration, tabulation, refreshments, and security.