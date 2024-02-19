Papercutting The Topic Of FGPL’s First Hobby Night Of 2024

The Friends of the Greenville Public Library hosted their first Hobby Night of 2024 on Thursday, February 15. Barbara Dyar shared her hobby of Scherenschnitte, the German art of paper cutting.

What began as a curiosity when attending the Ft. DeChartres Colonial Market Faire with their father, as young girls, Barbara and her sister were drawn to the exhibit booth where scissor-cut works of art were displayed. Over the course of three summers, the girls observed how the process was demonstrated and explained, and began their own efforts to be successful in creating their own art.

At the event she shared the history of papercutting, displayed a sampling of her art, and demonstrated her technique. To this day, this activity of papercutting has continued to be Barbara’s hobby. She is a member of the Guild of American Papercutters, participates in monthly zoom workshops, and regularly attends 3 historical reenactments where she demonstrates papercutting.