Park Board Issues Bonds

The Kingsbury Park District Board met Monday night and approved issuing another series of bonds.

The motion to approve $451,960 of general obligation park bonds was unanimously approved by board members.

The bonds are through the Bank of Springfield in Springfield, Illinois at a rate of 4.5%. Aaron Gold from Speer Financial advised the board only two bids were received and the Bank of Springfield’s was the lowest.

The district received a state Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development, or OSLAD Grant for improvements and additions to Wait Park, and the bonds will be used to finish out the grant.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said six pickleball courts, a dog park, and new playground are going in at the park. They are also regrading the southern part of the park where the soccer field will go.

Click below to hear more:

Sauerwein said the bonds issued in 2022 will be paid off this year. According to Gold, with the new bond issue, the tax rate should remain about the same as now.

The bonds just issued will be paid off in 2026.

The board also passed a motion to create a money market account, for the 2024 bond series, at The FNB Community Bank in Greenville.