Another peaceful protest walk against gun violence will be held in Greenville Saturday, February 10.

The event will be in memory of 37-year-old Laquita Betts Sullivan, who was shot and killed in Greenville on February 10, 2022.

Relatives of Laquita are organizing the walk and inviting area residents to participate.

Activities are scheduled from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Participants will start the walk on Main Street at the square, go east to where the shooting occurred, then over to College Avenue, and back to the square.

A brief memorial service will be held at the end. Snacks and drinks will be available.