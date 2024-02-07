Planning Commission Votes To Close Road For Plaza

The Greenville Planning Commission met Monday evening and conducted a public hearing on the city’s proposal to vacate the far north block of Second Street for the creation of a downtown plaza.

In the end, the commission voted to recommend to the Greenville City Council that the block between Oak Street and College Avenue be vacated for the plaza. The council will have it on its agenda on Tuesday.

The motion was approved by Brent Shaw, Dennis Warren, and Jack Chism. Janie Nelson abstained. It was explained by city officials that her vote, therefore, followed the majority. Absent were commission members Chance Vohlken and Eugene Holt.

During the hearing, Matt Obermark, and Mallory O’Dell, both downtown business owners, spoke to the commission.

Obermark expressed his concerns with traffic if the block was closed and the safety of children crossing streets from the dance studio. He reiterated what he had previously told the city council, that he favored making the alley, directly north of the courthouse, one-way northbound, and suggested the installation of street post guards.

O’Dell told the commission she was concerned about parking in the downtown area and mentioned court house employees park on Second Street.

Commission Member Shaw commented that the city should start with one-way traffic in the alley and see if that is enough.