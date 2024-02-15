Pocahontas Man Sentenced To IDOC For 2022 Crash

36 year old James E. Wildhaber, of Pocahontas, has been sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections following a muti-vehicle crash that occurred in February 2022 near Aviston.

In November 2023, Wildhaber pleaded guilty to Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Class 2 felony, and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Personal Injury, a Class 4 felony. Wildhaber was facing additional charges, including Failure to Give Information and Render Aid and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, but those were dismissed per the plea.

Court documents state Wildhaber drove a vehicle at a time when he had been previously convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol, had struck another vehicle, injuring another person, and failed to remain at the scene and render aid.

Clinton County Sheriff’s officials report Wildhaber was westbound on New US Rt. 50 around 7:15 PM Sunday, February 6, 2022, when he crossed the center line and struck the rear of an oncoming vehicle. Following that crash, he struck another vehicle, which became disabled following the collision. When the occupants of that vehicle exited their sedan, it was struck by a fourth vehicle heading west.

The front seat passenger of the third vehicle involved in the pileup was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in the St. Louis Area.

In addition to four years in the IDOC, Wildhaber was ordered to pay $500 plus court costs on each count.