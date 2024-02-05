Scholar Bowl Jays Win Mater Dei Tournament

Greenville Junior High School entered two teams in the Mater Dei Tournament in Breese on Saturday and both were very successful.

The Greenville A team won the championship in the 25-team tournament. Members included Wynn Wilson, Eli Sears, Natalie Goggin, Kellan Boudouris, and Parker McMahon.

The Jays defeated Immaculate Conception of Columbia, Wesclin B, All Saint of Breese, and Germantown in pool play. All five pool first place teams went 4-0, but the Jays had the most points, so were seeded first in the afternoon championship rounds.

Greenville A claimed the title by beating Wesclin A 270-45, the Greenville B squad 190-30 and Immaculate Conception again 195-140.

It’s the third time in the past four years that Greenville has won the Mater Dei Tournament.

The Greenville B team placed fourth in the tournament. It was one of only three B teams in the event. Players were Titus Jefferson, Cecelia Graham, Kilian Horihan, Alyvia Davis, Vera D’Arcy, and Esaiah Golovay.

The squad was seeded fifth going into the championship rounds, after going 4-0 in pool play.

The team then beat Damiansville, lost to Greenville A, then dropped the third place match to O’Fallon Fulton 180-105.

Four Greenville players earned all-tournament honors. Eli Sears and Wynn Wilson were named to the first team, while Titus Jefferson and Natalie Goggin were named to the second team.

Both Greenville teams received trophies and all-tournament team members were awarded medals.