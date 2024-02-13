Scholar Bowl Jays Win Twice

The Greenville Junior High scholastic bowl teams recently earned wins over Mascoutah and Wesclin.

The varsity Blue Jays came from behind to defeat Mascoutah 310 to 135. The Jays trailed 50-0 then worked their way back to lead 125 to 80 at the half. Greenville team members continued their success by answering the first five toss-ups of the second half. Eli Sears and Natalie Goggin led the team with five toss-ups each, and Wynn Wilson had three.

Against Wesclin, the Jays led 135 to 115 at the half, but Wesclin came back to lead 155 to 150 early in the second half.

The Greenville squad answered five of the next seven toss-ups to regain the lead and finished with a 255 to 205 victory.

All Greenville players in the match contributed by answering toss-ups. Leading the way were Sears with four, Wilson with three and Goggin with two. Titus Jefferson and Kellan Boudouris answered one toss-up each, both at crucial times in the competition, according to Coach Susan Corbus.

The junior varsity Blue Jays also topped Mascoutah and Wesclin. They posted a 200 to 65 win over Mascoutah. Addison Walker recorded successful answers on five toss-ups. Cecilia Graham and Esaiah Golovay had two each, and Vera D’Arcy and Alyvia Davis, one apiece.

Although the Jays never trailed in the Wesclin match, the final score was close with Greenville winning 115-90. Graham had three toss-ups, Davis two, and Ian Walker and Zach Hurley, one each.