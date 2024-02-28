Several Departments At Fire, Truck Damaged

A large brush/timber/field fire broke out south of Mulberry Grove off Conoco Road on Monday afternoon.

The fire was in the Smithboro Fire Protection District. Providing mutual aid at the scene were the Mulberry Grove, Keyesport and Greenville districts.

Smithboro Fire Chief Bryant Briggs said a nearby property owner apparently emptied a container with ashes, including hot coals, on the ground. A fire began and the strong wind caused it to spread quickly.

The fire chief estimated 23 acres were burned. Briggs said the biggest things firefighters faced were the soft, muddy conditions in the timber plus the falling debris from rotten and dead trees being burned.

The alarm was received at 3:05 p.m. Monday and firefighters were in the scene for about three hours and 15 minutes.

Chief Briggs expressed his appreciation to the districts that provided mutual aid.

Due to windy and dry conditions, fire chiefs in Bond County have issued a burn ban until further notice. Fire departments throughout the area answered grass and brush fire alarms on Monday.

At the fire south of Mulberry Grove, a Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District brush truck caught fire in a field.

Mulberry Grove Fire Chief Mac Wall said it is not known what led to the vehicle catching fire. It was being used in the field and tall weeds to extinguish the flames.

Chief Wall said the damage was in the engine compartment, and he is hopeful the vehicle can be repaired.