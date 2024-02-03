Shriners Honor Bond County Fair

At the recent Bond County Fair Association annual meeting, the Bond County Shrine Club recognized the fair.

Shriner Roger Gruner presented a plaque to Fair Board President Craig Woker, in appreciation of the cooperation the Shrine Club receives from the fair in the operation of its concession stand.

The club donated $500 in the name of the Bond County Fair for Shriner’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Gruner made the presentation, noting the money the club makes benefits the hospital. Woker thanked and complimented the Shriners for their efforts.

The Bond County Shrine Club’s stand is located on the north end of the grandstand structure on the fairgrounds.