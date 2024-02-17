Snow Blankets The WGEL Listening Area

After a week of predictions calling for increasingly high snow totals, the precipitation arrived mid-morning Friday and continued through mid-afternoon, dropping a surprising amount of snow in a fairy short amount of time.

The National Weather Service indicates an average of about 4 inches in the greater Bond County Area. One listener on North Idler Lane in Greenville measured 5 inches.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department reported about a dozen traffic accidents between noon and 5:30 PM in Mulberry Grove, Pocahontas, and Greenville.

If you have any pictures of the snow that you’d like to share, send them to us on the FNB Community Bank Text Line at 618-664-3300 or email them to ryan@wgel.com.