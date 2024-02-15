Southern IL HSHS Hospitals Receive Healing IL Grant

On Feb. 28 and 29, Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) will begin a virtual speaker series entitled “I Have a Dream…” to reflect on revealing and embodying racial healing for all people, thanks to a Healing Illinois grant.

Healing Illinois is an initiative led by the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) and the Field Foundation of Illinois. Statewide, 184 recipients will receive $4.5 million in funding for community-based activities to advance racial healing. In Southern Illinois, this grant is awarded by the Southern Illinois Community Foundation.

“At the heart of the HSHS Mission is Christ’s healing love for all people. We seek to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love in each encounter we have with patients, family members, colleagues, and community members,” said Angela Senander, HSHS system director of formation. “We look forward to the opportunity to be in dialogue with scholars and practitioners advocating for racial justice in our communities and health care organizations.”

The HSHS hospitals in Southern Illinois will foster community conversations about racial healing with grant funds from Healing Illinois. St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese and its HSHS affiliated hospitals, including HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, will work together to foster this dialogue in Southern Illinois.

This dialogue will begin during Black History Month and continue monthly through June, as we approach Juneteenth. On Feb. 28, Maria Teresa Davila, Ph.D., chair, and associate professor at Merrimack College, will give a presentation entitled, “I Have a Dream of Racial Justice for All.” On Feb. 29, Elaine Hardy, Ed.D., RN, dean, and professor at St. John’s College of Nursing will present, “I Have a Dream of Overcoming Racial Disparities in Health Care.” All events are virtual, free of charge and open to the public. More information can be found at stjoebreese.com/events.