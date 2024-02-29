Spezio Speaks At FCA Event

Former major league baseball player Scott Spezio was the guest speaker at last Saturday’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) event in Greenville.

Spezio talked about his struggles with drugs and alcohol and how he has been able to turn his life around through God.

Scott won a World Championship in 2002 with Anaheim and was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals 2006 championship team. His father, Ed, is a former player with the Cardinals, playing in the pennant-winning seasons of 1964, 1967 and 1968.

Scott was asked his thoughts when he learned he had been given the chance to play with the same organization his father was with. He said he was amazing as he thought his career was over when he was released from Seattle. He said he was laying in his bed when a red cardinal started tapping on his window. Minutes later he got a call from his agent called to say the St. Louis Cardinals had invited him to spring training. He said he immediately dyed his soul patch red. At spring training he was excited to see he had been given his dads number, 26. He also talked about being little attending games with his father, sitting on Stan Musial and talking to Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, and Mike Shannon.

Click below to hear more:

At the FCA event, honors were given to area residents who have been involved with the organization. B.J. Ogata received the Coach of the Year award, Jeremiah and Amanda Goltz were presented the Volunteers of the Year honor, and Ish Smith Scholarships went to students Katie Eckhardt of Vandalia, Lexie Hester of Staunton, and Ryan Karbach of Pana.