Stitch Receives Gehrig Memorial Scholarship

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District has announced their 2024 Dr. Harold Gehrig Memorial Scholarship Recipient. The scholarship was set up to recognize Dr. Harold Gehrig for his contribution to agriculture, veterinary medicine, and the Bond County community. The 2024 Gehrig Scholarship recipient is April Stich of Greenville.

Stich is a 2015 graduate of Greenville High School. She graduated with her Bachelor of Science Degree from Maryville University in 2019 where she served as student government President. She is currently enrolled in the college of veterinary medicine at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. April is the Relations Director for the Veterinary Business Management Association. She is a member of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, American Association of Equine Practitioners, and the American Association of Swine Veterinarians. She is also involved in the Animal Welfare Club, Shelter Medicine Club and Student American Veterinary Medical Association.

Since 2021 April has worked as a veterinarian assistant at the Greenville Veterinary Clinic where she assisted in the clinic and during on-farm calls. April shared one of her most unique experiences which occurred in November 2023 when she was involved removing a leg on a five-legged calf. April says, “Upon graduation from veterinary school I plan to return to Bond County to pursue a career in mixed-animal medicine. This will allow me to care for small companion animals while also caring for our local livestock. I hope to use my education to better the lives of our animals and clients in our community.”

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District announced the scholarship award went to April during their 79th Annual Meeting on February 9. April asked Dr. Harold Bristow to accept the award on her behalf. Dr. Bristow and Dr. Gehrig were partners in the Greenville Veterinary Clinic for 39 years.