Train-SUV Accident Injures Four In Bond County

A traffic crash involving a train and Hummer SUV occurred Saturday afternoon in Bond County, resulting in injuries to the four occupants of the SUV.

The collision occurred at a railroad crossing on Ski Club Road, north of Greenville, near East Lake Drive, about 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

The crash is still being investigated by the Bond County Sheriff’s Department. WGEL learned from the department that three injured adults were airlifted from the scene, one taken to St. Louis University Hospital and two going to Barnes Hospital.

A juvenile was transported by ambulance to HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville for treatment.

The railroad crossing does not have lights or gates.