Two Injured In Saturday Bond County Crash

A two-vehicle traffic accident injured two people Saturday afternoon near Royal Lake in Bond County.

Transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries were the drivers, John E. Stiff, 49 of Mulberry Grove, and Kathleen L. Roach, 29 from Smithboro.

Illinois State Police investigated the crash which occurred about 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 40 at Pennsylvania Boulevard.

Accident information indicated Stiff was driving a car westbound on Route 40 while Roach was operating an eastbound car.

Illinois State Police reported the Stiff unit allegedly crossed the center line and struck the front of the Roach vehicle, and Stiff was issued a citation for improper lane usage, crossing lane boundary unsafely.