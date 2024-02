Due to President’s Day being Monday, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education will meet Tuesday, February 20.

The session will be in the board room, starting at 5 p.m.

Discussions will be conducted regarding new stairs for the gymnasium stage, the sound system, the front lawn marquee, and a concrete project.

Also to be considered is an agreement with the Regional Office of Education, and the graduation date for the 2023-2024 school year. An executive session is also on the agenda.