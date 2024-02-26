Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action

Meeting recently, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on several personnel matters.

Retirements were approved for Dee Hodson and Laura Levad. Hodson, a third grade teacher at Greenville Elementary School, will retire at the conclusion of the 2027-2028 school year.

Levad, a special education teacher at the high school, will retire at the end of this school year.

The board accepted the resignations of Mary Schneider, food service employee at the Greenville Elementary/Junior High cafeteria; and Toni Wylde, full time school bus driver.

Hired by the school board were Ron Beavor as assistant transportation director, for 200 days, eight hours per day, at a salary of $35,000; Jamie Simpson as a school bus driver, and Tracie Wise as a floating paraprofessional at Pocahontas School in the Pre-School For All and Pre-School For All Expansion grant programs.

Deborah Evans was granted a leave of absence.

In athletics, Emily Maltbie was hired the high school girls tennis head coach for the fall 2024 season.

Volunteer coaches for the high school spring season were approved. They include Fred File, Michelle Haller and Tiffany Bellegante for track, Carl Swift and Tiago Picolo for girls soccer, Steve Pichaske, Jesse Shaw, Vaughn Robart and Parker Manhart for boys tennis, and Logan Murphy for baseball.