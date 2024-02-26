Vote By Mail Ballot Info From County Clerk Sybert

The primary election is March 19.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert has mailed ballots to those residents who decided to be on the county’s permanent vote-by-mail list.

Sybert said she has received questions from residents who received a ballot, but did not request one for either political party. She explained there is a county-wide referendum, regarding a public safety one-cent sales tax, so a non-partisan ballot was been created for that issue only.

Click below to hear her explain further:

More election and voting information is available by calling the Bond County clerk’s office at 664-0449.