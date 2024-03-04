4-H Takes Flight: Introducing The Future Of Ag To Emerging Drone Technology

You may have heard that drones are being used in agriculture, but did you know that pesticides can be applied using drone technology? Drones are being used more every season, according to Matt Vohlken, owner and operator of Vohlken Aviation, who, in partnership with Bond County 4-H, recently held a drone workshop for local youth.

“This technology is going to be a regular part of the way we farm and do business; the industry is growing rapidly,” says Vohlken. “It’s important kids start to recognize these careers as options after graduation and understand the process to complete the necessary certifications.”

The workshop, held at the First Christian Church gymnasium, taught participants about drone applications like field mapping, field scouting, observing stand counts, and monitoring disease pressure, followed by the opportunity to operate an actual drone.

“It was really cool to see the drones in action,” said Dylan Brown, a fourth-year member of the Dudleyville 4-H club. “At first, we couldn’t get ours to work, but we switched out some parts with another group and got it to fly. We even flew ours through a hula hoop.”

Many participants noted marked interest in pursuing more opportunities or even careers in drone technology and usage.

“These kinds of programs are not just about teaching kids to fly drones,” adds 4-H Program Coordinator Cheralee Vohlken. “We’re sparking an interest, planting a seed in our youth who will be searching for career paths in a few short years.”

As drone technology continues to evolve, it’s not just changing how people farm; it’s shaping the future of agriculture itself. Partnerships and programs like these, offering local youth exposure to cutting-edge technology, ensure that future is filled with engaged and informed individuals ready to take on the coming challenges that face the ag industry.