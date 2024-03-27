Academic Foundation Gala A Success

The eighth annual Light The Way Gala for the Bond County Community Unit 2 Academic Foundation Saturday night was another success.

About 100 people attended the event at Copper Dock Winery, north of Pocahontas.

Foundation President Chase Vohlken said it was a good night for the organization, estimating that the net proceeds would be around $21,000. He expects the foundation to have a $25,000 – $30,000 impact on the school district, similar to last year.

Click below to hear more:

Vohlken reported there were 30 different buyers in the auction with it raising about $10,000 of the total. Langham Auctioneers conducted the auction.

Vohlken said the foundation had many sponsors for the event. There were 25 this year, which is more than in the past.

Click below to hear Vohlken list them:

The foundation raises funds to provide teacher grants for extra educational items in classrooms, for scholarships, and to provide some tuition for high school students who enroll in the Kaskaskia College program that allows them to take college courses during their study halls.