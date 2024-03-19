Additional Details Released On Saturday I-70 Accidents

Illinois State Police have released additional information on the two serious accidents that had eastbound I-70 shut down for several hours last Saturday afternoon and evening.

The first accident occurred at 4:30 PM near the 41 mile marker. State Police say a Chevy Equinox, driven by 49 year old Sarah Davis, of Vandalia, was heading westbound on I-70 when for unknown reasons she left the roadway to the left, crossed the grass median, and entered eastbound traffic. A semi, driven by 36 year old Aaron Majors, of Kansas City, was eastbound in that location and attempted to avoid a collision with Davis, but was unable to do so. Davis’s vehicle struck the drivers side of the semi. Davis was pronounced deceased at the scene. The eastbound lanes of I-70 were shut down until 9 PM during the subsequent investigation.

While that investigation was ongoing, a second crash occurred on I-70 eastbound near mile post 39 at approximately 8:03 pm.

State police report two semis, and a pickup truck hauling a trailer with horses, were all traveling east. One of the semi trucks, driven by a 42 year old male from California, and the pickup, driven by 58 year old Anthony Feldhake, of Mason, IL, were stopped in traffic in the right lane, due to the previous accident, when the other semi, driven by a 47 year old male from Minneapolis, failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of the horse trailer, forcing the pickup into the other semi. That driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The semi driver from Minneapolis was flown to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries. A passenger in the pickup, 66 year old Gary Bartels, from St. Elmo, was flown to a regional hospital for treatment and later succumbed to his injures. The driver of the pickup and the other semi reported no injuries.

Three of the four horses that were in the trailer died in the accident and the fourth horse was injured.

Eastbound lanes of interstate 70 were closed following that accident until 3:05 AM Sunday.

Both crashes remain under investigation.