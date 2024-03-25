Alstat Resigns GHS AD Position

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel items during its meeting March 20.

Joe Alstat’s resignation as athletic director at Unit 2 high school was accepted. He has been AD at the school for 17 years.

Alstat has accepted a job to serve as athletic director at Washington High School, located east of Peoria, effective the 2024-2025 school year. He was hired by the Washington School Board last week.

The resignation of Molly Edwards as a counselor at the high school was accepted, effective the end of this school term. Karleigh Wehrle has resigned as a paraprofessional at Greenville University’s pre-kindergarten.

The retirement of Harold File as a middle school science teacher at Pocahontas Center was approved, effective the end of the 2027-2028 school year. The board agreed to give him an additional 100 days of sick leave to complete his 31 years of service.

A resolution of dismissal and non-renewal was passed by the board for non-tenured teacher Deborah Evans, effective the conclusion of the 2023-2024 school year. She is a special education teacher at the high school.

Leaves of absence were granted to Jessica Higgins, Ariana Taylor, and Chrissy Brown. Adam Haston was approved as a volunteer coach for the junior high track program this spring season.

All board motions were approved on votes of 7-0.